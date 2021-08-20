Town of Fountain Hills Development Services Director John Wesley made a presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 9, outlining some potential adjustments to the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance.
This is a follow-up to the sign ordinance amendment approved by the council in May. Town staff agreed to follow through on concerns by some citizens and business owners on regulations that restricted use of temporary signs. Specifically, those types of signs would be A-frame and T-frame, post and board and yard signs.
Businesses that rely on the A-frame or T-frame signs have protested that the original rules prohibited the use of those signs in the public Right-of-Way (ROW). In many cases there are no locations to post those signs that are not in the ROW or on the sidewalk. Wesley has prepared mapping that shows specifically where the signs can be placed outside the ROW, however, he is also working to consider options for exemptions or other acceptable restrictions, such as time or day limits.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray said he would support requirements for a standardized format that could be permitted at any location.
Wesley said post and board type signs (usually those used for new development or commercial leasing) are not as restricted. They are more permanent with posts installed in the ground. They can often be placed out of the ROW. However, in those instances where they can’t, he is looking at encroachment permits or distance restrictions from the curb, sidewalk or street pavement may work well.
The yard signs are those that include open house, contractor, garage sale and political signs. Wesley said he is looking at allowing those in the ROW if they are used as a directional sign and placed consistent with those regulations.
Staff has been in extensive discussions with those in the real estate industry to come up with appropriate rules. Those may include setback and time standards.
Wesley told the commission he would be back to them in September with new guidelines to review and consider a recommendation for Town Council consideration.
The commission took no formal action at the Aug. 9 session.