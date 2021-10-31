The primary business for the Town Council when it meets on Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be to consider the final proposal for the sign regulation amendments.
The Council approved most the amendments to the sign ordinance in May, but there remained considerable discussion and questions regarding the use of A-frame, T-frame, post and board, yard and residential directional signs.
These are the types of temporary signs used by businesses and real estate to communicate their location. There were concerns that the regulations would have a negative impact on these operations.
Over the summer staff worked to clarify differences in the past and new proposed ordinance; reviewed commercial and industrial areas in town to see specific challenges businesses have in displaying temporary signs on private property; and met (on two occasions) with business and real estate groups to discuss the possible amendments.
Early on the council chose not to allow these types of temporary signs within the right-of-way due to safety concerns and aesthetics. Staff has developed a Town Center Pedestrian Area to help define use in some areas where there is little to no room to display a temporary sign.
The Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to recommend the Council approve the proposed amendments.
The Council does have a consent agenda that includes a couple of liquor license applications, a final plat for an Adero Canyon parcel and an agreement for an additional payment to the painter that worked on the Community Center renovation this summer. The additional payment covers work that was not anticipated with the original bid.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have a proclamation declaring Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and Stellar Students of the School District for October will be recognized.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public subject to continued use of face covering and limited seating to provide for social distancing.
This is a posted draft agenda subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time.