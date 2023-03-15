The initial mitigation measures taken to address water intrusion issues at the Fountain Hills Community Center have shown to be successful and potentially will result in significant savings in repairs.
The Town Council received an update on repairs at its annual retreat on Feb. 28.
During a renovation project in 2021 it was determined there were several water infiltration issues that needed to be addressed. Some of those were known issues that had been addressed in various ways previously.
One of the major concerns discovered during testing by a consulting firm in 2022 was widespread infiltration of water through doors and windows. This testing indicated the possibility of having to replace all the custom doors and windows in the building, a project that could cost millions.
However, as a first step the consultant recommended a process of wet sealing of all the window and door assemblies. That work was completed and after several windblown rain storms the past few months the sealing has been effective. The consultant has reported he believes this will push out any need to replace windows and doors more than a decade. The near-term water intrusion measures will be retested by the consulting firm this summer.
Reversing concrete adjacent to windowsills to correct sloping is projected along with work to install trench drains to move water away from the building. This work is expected to be completed by the end of next fiscal year, June 30, 2024.
A number of the near-term recommendations from the consulting firm have been completed including an evaluation of under slab water and drain lines for leaks. It was determined there are no leaks under the floor slab. Most roof drain pipe couplings have been addressed to prevent leaking. Biologic growth from moisture has been tested for and removed. A roofing repair material has been tested on an 850-square-foot section and has been successful. Door thresholds have been sealed. A concrete patio slab on the west side of the building sloped inward resulting in seepage into the building has been removed. The HVAC system was tested and audited. Additional testing will be needed when temperatures are warmer.
The Town and M. Arthur Gensler JR & Associates entered into a contract late last year for architectural consulting services related to the Community Center and will take the lead in design estimates for storefront windows and doors related to potential future replacement.