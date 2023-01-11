Election signs

On a 4-3 vote the Town Council repealed the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance at its regular meeting on Jan. 3. According to the staff report from Development Services Director John Wesley, removing the two sections of the sign ordinance effectively takes away nearly all regulation of signs.

“The action by the Council…removed ordinance requirements for all types of signs, permanent and temporary. It removed the list of prohibited types of signs and prohibited sign locations,” Wesley told The Times in an email response to a question. “While a building permit is still required, there are no other regulations regarding signs.”