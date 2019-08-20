On Saturday, Oct. 26, 300 volunteers in Fountain Hills will come together with a common mission – to improve the lives of others in our town.
The 11th Annual Make a Difference Day event will take place on that date. Town Volunteers are needed to unite and serve Fountain Hills residents who can use assistance with a variety of projects in their homes and yards.
“We are looking for volunteers and also for residents, who, due to many different reasons – health, financial, lack of transportation and family and more – may need a hand with landscaping, painting, repairing, cleaning, building a wheel chair ramp and installing grab bars, hauling debris, and other minor home projects” said TOFH Volunteer Coordinator Heather Ware.
Anyone who knows of a resident or is interested in receiving assistance, please call Heather at 480-816-5108, hware@fh.az.gov. Registration for volunteering is online at fh.az.gov/madd.
Organizers said this event is about neighbors helping neighbors – it will make a difference in the lives of vulnerable residents as well as those volunteers who participate.