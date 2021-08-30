It may only be August, but the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is already thinking about Thanksgiving and, more specifically, the Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Registration to participate in the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade officially opened online on Aug. 1. Anyone who would like to have an entry in the parade must register by Nov. 1.
Registrations must be submitted online at fhchamber.com. The 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday, Nov. 25, in downtown Fountain Hills. The parade “steps off” at 9 a.m. and is expected to run until 10:15 a.m. Entry fees vary depending on certain qualifications, which can be found online. All members of the Chamber of Commerce automatically have their entry fee waived.
“We are looking for community groups, teams, bands, clubs or anyone who wants to participate in the parade this year to help make this a Thanksgiving to remember,” said Paige Martin, the Chamber’s events and marketing manager. “Now that the parade is back, we hope to have a record number of entries.”
Sponsorships are also available for businesses looking to market at the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade. All sponsorship questions can be directed to Betsy LaVoie via betsy@fhchamber.com.