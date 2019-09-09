It’s still hot outside, but the fall season is just around the corner and the Town of Fountain Hills has opened registration for its 29th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28.
This family-friendly event opens the holiday with a 5K run and a 1-mile fitness walk.
Registration fees are $25 per runner, $15 per runner 12 and under, and $15 per walker. After Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., fees increase to $35 per runner, $20 per runner 12 and under, and $20 per walker.
Once registered, mark the calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 27, as the Town will host packet pickup in the lobby of the Community Center (13001 La Montana Dr. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268) from 4 to 7 p.m. This is the time to get the commemorative T-shirt, runner’s bib, and other race info. Grabbing items early is recommended to save time on Turkey Trot morning. Those who can make if for early pickup can grab their bib and shirt between 5:15 and 6:30 a.m. on race day.
The 5K and 1 Mile Fitness Walk will begin promptly at 7:15 a.m. Strollers and baby joggers are welcome for the event, however, organizers ask all to please leave pets at home. The route for the race will start and end on the Avenue of the Fountains. Check the website for race day parking and exit maps at FHTurkeyTrot.com.
Parking will be available at the Library and Community Center parking lots. Additional parking will be available on surrounding surface streets including Parkview Avenue, Verde River Drive, and Gunsight Drive. Following the race, exiting from the lot will be intermittent as the Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to be patient.
The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department invites anyone to participate in the event as a community partner. There is a wide variety of sponsorship packages tailored to meet the needs of any group or business. Contact Linda Ayres layres@fh.az.gov for more information.