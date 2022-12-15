EXPO HDM.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Program and Community Center are teaming up this year for the “Annual Activities & Volunteer EXPO,” held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Community Center.

Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity for groups to share their message with the community, recruit new members and network with other clubs and organizations in town. Attendees learn about volunteer opportunities, gather information and speak to club representatives from over 50 clubs and service organizations.