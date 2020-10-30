The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is ready to trot off for its 30th annual Turkey Trot event on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26.
Organizers are implementing some changes to the run to keep trotters safe and healthy. They are also offering a virtual run for those who are not able to participate in person or are not comfortable joining the event in person.
Organizers invite everyone to encourage friends and family and join the annual Fun Run and Fitness Walk. Runners are invited to wear a favorite Thanksgiving costume to enter a social media costume contest for the event.
Here is a listing of the changes being made to make this a safe event for those wanting to attend:
*The 5K timed race is now a Fun Run that is approximately a 5K in distance. This year they will not be timing the run or awarding top place finisher medals.
*This year there will be staggered start times that leave every 10 minutes from 7:20 to 8 a.m. All participants are asked to register for a time slot.
*All registered participants will receive a branded Turkey Trot neck/face covering in addition to the traditional long-sleeve T-shirts.
*Face coverings will be required at the start line.
*A virtual run is available for out of town trotters and for those who are not comfortable participating in person.
*A costume contest has been added for all registered participants, both virtual and in-person.
*The swag pick-up has been extended to three days to allow for social distancing. Registered participants can pick up their swag Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Community Center. The Community Center will be closed on race day.
Registration is now open at FHTurkeyTrot.com or register in person at Town Hall or the Community Center.
Registration fees are $25 per runner, $15 per runner 12 and under, and $15 per walker. After Friday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., fees go up to $30 per runner, $20 per runner 12 and under, and $20 per walker.
The Fun Run and Fitness Walk will begin promptly at 7:20 a.m. Strollers and baby joggers are welcome for the event, however, participants are asked to leave pets at home.
The race route will start and end on the Avenue of the Fountains and run around Fountain Park. Check the website for race day parking and exit maps at FHTurkeyTrot.com.
Parking will be available at the Library and Community Center parking lots. Additional parking will be available on surrounding surface streets including Parkview Avenue, Verde River Drive, and La Montana.
For more info please visit FHTurkeyTrot.com or contact Linda Ayres at 480-816-5170 or layres@fh.az.gov.