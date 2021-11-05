The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is ready to trot out its 31st annual Turkey Trot event on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25.
Town officials invite everyone to encourage friends and family and join the annual Fun Run and Fitness Walk. Runners are invited to wear a favorite Thanksgiving costume to enter a social media costume contest for the event. Race time is 7:15 a.m. from the starting line on Avenue of the Fountains near Verde River Drive.
Registration is online only this year at FHturkeytrot.com.
Registration fees are $30 per runner, $20 per runner 12 and under. Walkers are $15 for 1-mile fitness walk. After November 1 at 6 p.m., fees go up to $40 per runner, $25 per runner 12 and under and $20 per walker.
There is no registration on race day.
Packet pick-up for runners will be at the Community Center from Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The race route will start and end on the Avenue of the Fountains and run around Fountain Park. Check the website for race day parking and exit maps at FHTurkeyTrot.com.
Parking will be available at the Library and Community Center parking lots. Additional parking will be available on surrounding surface streets including Parkview Avenue, Verde River Drive, and La Montana.
For more information visit FHTurkeyTrot.com or contact Linda Ayres at layres@fh.az.gov.