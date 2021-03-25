Join Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, March 27, between 8 and 10 a.m. to celebrate the annual Eggstravaganza event.
Kids up to age 12 can get their picture taken with Hoppy Bunny and Peeps and receive a goodie bag. Make sure to check the goodie bag for the Golden Egg, and one egg-cellent winner from each time slot will receive a grand prize.
Held on the soccer fields at Four Peaks Park, this event is a fun and safe way to begin the spring season. The event this year will not feature an egg hunt, vendors or games/activities. Follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. In the event of inclement weather or poor field conditions, this event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, April 3.
Pre-registration is required. Register each child who will be attending individually. Participation will be limited to the first 25 children registered for each time slot. Don’t forget to share pictures on social media and use the hashtag #FHEASTER. One lucky winner will be chosen and awarded a prize on March 29.
Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation. For registration purposes, the time slots are designated as follows, with course number followed by the time.
*5755, 8–8:15 a.m.
*5756, 8:15–8:30 a.m.
*5757, 8:30–8:45 a.m.
*5758, 8:45–9 a.m.
*5759, 9–9:15 a.m.
*5760, 9:15–9:30 a.m.
*5761, 9:30–9:45 a.m.
*5762, 9:45–10 a.m.
Organizers wish to thank the goodie bag sponsor, Carol Goyena with MCO Realty.
Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with any questions.