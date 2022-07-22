The 14th annual Make a Difference Day is Saturday, Oct. 22, and organizers are on the lookout for volunteers.
Make a Difference Day is a morning where volunteers are invited to help the most vulnerable residents in the community by providing four hours of service at designated work projects. According to a press release, “the Town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show our neighbors that Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”
For more than two decades, USA Today and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, have worked together to produce the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service in the country. For the past 12 years Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to serve others.
Projects include kitchen deep cleaning, garage organization, patio cleaning, building a wheelchair ramp, minor interior and exterior home repairs, weed control and landscape trimming, Town park planting projects, etc. Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy Scouts to active seniors.
All interested individuals and groups are register at fountainhillsaz.gov/madd. Registration deadline to participate is Oct. 12. Community members are also asked to reach out if they know anyone who could use some assistance on Make a Difference Day. The deadline for work project submissions is Aug. 29.