The 14th annual Make a Difference Day is Saturday, Oct. 22, and organizers are on the lookout for volunteers.

Make a Difference Day is a morning where volunteers are invited to help the most vulnerable residents in the community by providing four hours of service at designated work projects. According to a press release, “the Town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show our neighbors that Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”