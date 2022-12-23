The Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Program and Community Center are teaming up this year for the “Annual Activities & Volunteer EXPO,” held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Community Center.
Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity for groups to share their message with the community, recruit new members and network with other clubs and organizations in town. Attendees learn about volunteer opportunities, gather information and speak to club representatives from over 50 clubs and service organizations.
Not only does the EXPO allow residents to find out what the clubs have to offer and recruit volunteers, it allows the clubs an opportunity to learn about one another.
In addition to the Volunteer Program, the Community Center will also showcase its programs, support groups, classes and special presentations offered throughout the year. It’s also a good time to renew Community Center memberships for 2023 or become a new member.
Located in the Grand Ballroom of the Community Center, each club or organization is provided a table and two chairs where they can host a couple of enthusiastic members, display pamphlets, photos, examples of what the club is all about, and recruit volunteers and members. The EXPO is free to participating groups, and free to the public.
Those with a group interested in participating can complete an EXPO registration form found on the Town website, under Volunteering, fountainhillsaz.gov. Registration deadline for clubs and organizations is Thursday, Jan. 12. Contact Kim Wickland with questions at 480-816-5108 or send an email to kwickland@fountainhillsaz.gov.
Tables are going quickly and are limited in number.