The Town of Fountain Hills is inviting residents to join the fun for the first annual Fountain Hills 50K Challenge. Residents can register for one, two or all three competitions and have two months to complete the 50K Challenge.
This virtual event allows participants to complete the challenge on their own and at their own pace.
Fountain Hills 50K Challenge is taking place between Monday, March 1, and Friday, April 30. The events include walk 50K (31 miles), bike 50K and run or hike 50K.
All registered participants will receive a branded 50K Challenge T-Shirt and free access to the Walker Tracker app. Once registered, participants will receive the link to download the Walker Tracker app. The app connects to a wide variety of devices.
The top three finishers in each category will be awarded prizes. The top three finishers are those who complete the challenge the fastest. Participants must utilize the Walker Tracker app to qualify for the prizes.
Participants who place in the top three for completing all three challenges will win: First prize – two 2021 Turkey Trot entries; second prize – $25 gift card; third prize – Fountain Hills swag bag.
Register at fh.az.gov/recreation, or check out more information on the town website, fh.az.gov/50kchallenge.