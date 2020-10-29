As the Town of Fountain Hills moves toward a comprehensive update of the sign regulations within the Zoning Ordinance, the Town Council approved an amendment to the way space is calculated for wall signs.
“In reviewing the current code against those of other cities and towns, and in discussions with (a) citizen group, it was noted that two current provisions in the town’s sign ordinance are more restrictive than other communities,” Development Services Director John Wesley told the council. “It has been proposed that these two provisions be changed to allow more flexibility and creativity in sign design.”
In one instance where individual letters or logos are used, a rectangular shape around the lettering is used to calculate the allowable space.
The new provision allows for varying geometric shapes to be used to encompass the lettering and logos. It also avoids calculating dead space within the perimeter, which can allow for larger signs.
In a related adjustment, the proposal increased the amount of allowable sign space based on business frontage. Previously, the limit was one square foot of sign for every foot of frontage. The new ordinance allows 1.5 square feet per foot of frontage.
The council voted a unanimous 6-0 to approve the amendment. Councilman Dennis Brown was absent.