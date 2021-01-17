When the Town Council meets for its next regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 19, a key topic of discussion will be proposed amendments to the sign regulations within the town’s Zoning Ordinance.
Town staff began reviewing and making changes to the sign regulations after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on a case out of Gilbert, Ariz. in 2015 (Reed v. Town of Gilbert). Some changes have already been made, particularly as they related to the court decision regarding the First Amendment.
Staff has continued to work on the regulations and is presenting more comprehensive amendment to the council at the upcoming session.
The item is on the agenda for council discussion to provide feedback to staff. No action is planned for the item.
The council will also consider amending the town policy regarding sponsorship, naming rights and waiver of fees for rentals and events for outside groups and organizations.
During a discussion regarding the town’s User Fee Schedule several months back, Vice Mayor David Spelich asked about the annual value of fee waivers granted for the use of town facilities for activities and events. Staff has provided a report based on 2019.
The town’s sponsorship and Naming Rights Policy was first adopted in 2014 and amended in 2016 to add language related to establishment of Legacy Events with certain grandfathered rights.
The staff presentation at the upcoming session is to seek council direction on the issue and propose three separate policies for the areas of sponsorship, naming rights and fee waivers for facility rentals and special events.
The Town Council will also consider the purchase of a shade structure for the Four Peaks Park playground. Staff has a bid through a cooperative purchase agreement with Shade ‘N Net for an amount not to exceed $121,100 for the structure. The total includes a contingency of 10 percent for expenses caused by unforeseen events or issues.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, public participating is invited through email comments, which must be received by 3 p.m. at fh.az.gov/publiccomment on the day of the meeting or Zoom participation. Instructions for participation are included with the agenda packet for the meeting on the town website, fh.az.gov.
The session will be presented live on Cox Channel 11 and will be live streamed at the town’s website.