Town Council discussion related to sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance for temporary signs, including A-frame business signs, continued at the Feb. 16 council meeting.
Town Manager Grady Miller prefaced the discussion saying it may take additional meetings before a draft ordinance is ready for a public hearing and consideration.
Development Services Director John Wesley said it is undecided whether to take the proposal back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for additional review. The commission has recommended approval, but the extent of changes being proposed by the council is unclear at this point.
Wesley presented the council with seven items he revisited following the council’s first discussion on the signs. One of those dealt extensively with temporary signs and construction standards.
The regulations currently call for material a minimum of three-eighths of an inch thick for A-frames. A-frames can be used for general business, open houses and garage sales. Wesley noted that garage sale signs are the hardest to regulate.
The changes Wesley is proposing for the regulations include a provision defining “temporary” to include materials such as fabric, canvas, vinyl, foam core, plywood, sheet metal, plastic or other durable lightweight materials. He clarified that fabric and canvas would be considered for banners.
A-frames should be constructed with wood, sheet metal, plastic or similar lightweight material.
The changes propose that material such as paper, thin plastic and cardboard will not be permitted. The language will also define a support system as metal or wood.
There was also some discussion regarding time restrictions. The current ordinance limits A-frames to between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and open house signs from sunrise to sunset. There are no time restrictions on garage sale signs.
Wesley said the proposal changes A-frames from dawn to dusk and residential directional signs, which may include real estate and garage sales, also to dawn to dusk with no limitations on yard signs; the implication being that yard signs are most likely on private property.
Mayor Ginny Dickey noted that she believes that any sign, including A-frame, should have no time limitation if they are on private property.
“I see no purpose in making a time limit if they are on private property,” Dickey said. “That is the (property) owner’s responsibility.”
This led the discussion toward regulations for signs placed within the town’s rights-of-way. Questions arose concerning allowances on the sidewalk in the town center area, use of a permit process and not allowing use in the right-of-way.
“I’m not in favor of doing anything that might hurt business,” Vice Mayor David Spelich said. “I’ve spoken to a number of people who say the signs drive business to them.”
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said if you force the signs too far back from the street, they are not visible and, in some locations, there are property owners’ association restrictions.
Councilman Mike Scharnow noted the difficulty of the situation.
“You can’t differentiate between the type of business,” he said. “I don’t want to hurt business either, but how do you balance aesthetics with the potential for clutter?”
Wesley said they could specify the rules for the downtown shopping overlay and other commercial districts.
Currently, the temporary signs are permitted in the right-of-way but not on the sidewalk, within a parking space, median or in the street. Also, they must be one foot behind the curb.
Wesley said his proposed changes leave it as-is for A-frame signs with a possible allowance for on the sidewalks in the town center.
Yard signs would be restricted to two feet behind the sidewalk or six feet behind the curb.
The changes propose that “post and board” signs such as for sale signs be at least six feet behind the curb or edge of pavement and not in the right-of-way. Residential directional signs would be allowed in frontage road medians but removed when not needed.
The residential directional signs would primarily be used for open house and garage sale events. The discussion will continue regarding the number that should be permitted for each event.
Wesley noted that some jurisdictions, such as the Town of Gilbert, do not allow temporary signs in the right-of-way.
The council is also considering whether there should be a permit process for temporary signs.