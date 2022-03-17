Development Services Director John Wesley provided the Town Council with an update on implementation of the sign ordinance passed by the council in November 2021.
The regulations for most permanent signs have not changed, but there are new requirements for temporary signs. Wesley said the Town website has been updated to provide information to the public relating to the regulations.
For temporary signs a system has been established to issue permits, although as of late February no temporary sign permits had been issued. The town has issued a permit for a single banner.
Staff is implementing proactive enforcement of temporary directional signs. This includes garage sale and open house signs. A code enforcement officer is working about half the time through the weekends (Friday through Sunday). Wesley said there is no set schedule for that officer so residents should anticipate they may be working on any of the weekend days. Thus far, no citations have been issued for sign violations. Action taken may include relocation, removal or return of the sign to the owner. Violators will be provided a copy of the code. There have been few incidents of repeat violations, according to Wesley.
Council members asked for regular reporting by Code Enforcement related to the number of issues they address and how they are handled.
Wesley has also provided the council with a plan to address additional code amendments to update regulations.
He noted that currently he has a list that includes parking revisions to address shared parking, electric vehicle parking, bicycle parking and other similar concerns.
Wesley is also looking at updating regulations regarding solar panels. He will also revise the organization of uses within the Zoning Ordinance.
Staff is also planning to move landscape requirements from the subdivision ordinance to the Zoning Ordinance and update to provide more efficient plan review.
Wesley said he will add provisions for Administrative Use Permits and update and clarify provisions for Temporary Use Permits. He provided these updates to the council at its annual planning retreat in late February.