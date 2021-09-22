The Planning and Zoning Commission last week took a step toward cleaning up some of the outstanding issues related to the sign regulations in the Town of Fountain Hills Zoning Ordinance.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the changes proposed by staff as they relate to A-frame and T-frame signs, post and board signs and directional/yard signs. When the Town Council approved other changes to the sign ordinance in May, these are areas where businesses and Realtors still had issues relating to the proposed ban of such signs in the rights-of-way within town.
Development Services Director John Wesley said in considering the amendments he wanted to remain true to the goal to avoid clutter and maintain health and safety. He said he also wanted to consider the council’s stated desire to keep the signs out of the right-of-way.
He proposed that the Plat 208 area (downtown bounded by El Lago, Saguaro and Palisades boulevards and La Montana Drive) be defined as a pedestrian area that allows A-frame and T-frame signs on the sidewalk adjacent to the business as well as at least three feet from any curb or pavement edge.
Wesley said they would also encourage businesses to use permanent projecting wall signs in lieu of temporary signs on the street.
Commissioner Rod Watts Jr. suggested they consider a blanket encroachment permit to cover the entire downtown area to encourage the wall signs.
Commissioner Clayton Corey suggested staff put together an information pamphlet that includes artwork already prepared that shows areas where the temporary signs are already permitted outside the right-of-way and adjacent to businesses.
In suggesting a motion for the council recommendation, the commission made the additional proposals they discussed but were not included in the ordinance language.
“I think we are as close as we are going to get,” Watts said. “I’d like to move this forward.”
Commission Chair Peter Gray made a motion that included additional proposals including:
*Post and board signs be permitted within the right-of-way with a three-foot setback from the curb or pavement in residential areas.
*A blanket encroachment permit for the town center area.
*An exhibit publication outlining where signs may be placed on commercial property not considered the right-of-way.
*A six-foot clearance around signs on the sidewalk.
The recommendation was forwarded to the council for its consideration at a later date.