The Planning and Zoning Commission will pick up its review of proposed new sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance when it meets on Monday, June 12.
The Town Council voted to repeal the existing sign ordinance in January and the P&Z Commission has been working with staff since that time to develop the new ordinance language.
Most of the new requirements relate to the temporary sign regulations for businesses and yard signs.
A public hearing and possible recommendation to the council has been placed on the agenda.
The commission will also hear the annual General Plan Implementation Report from staff with consideration to forward it to the Town Council.
The annual report is a requirement of the General Plan. The current General Plan was adopted by voters in 2020 with an intended 10-year life.
The P&Z Commission will meet on Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.