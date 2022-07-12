Joe Arpaio is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in marking the town with political graffiti.
The former Maricopa County Sheriff said when he learned of graffiti/remarks at Fountain Park involving mayoral candidates and other controversial issues, he was disgusted.
Park staff has been involved in removing and cleaning up locations where handwritten and printed signs were pasted at various park locations.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills, said there is an ongoing investigation into sign theft and damage, although nothing specific to complaints by Arpaio.
He said there is an investigative lead on some of the sign theft/damage instances.
MCSO did confirm the arrest of a suspect on Saturday, July 10, after they were reportedly identified through video surveillance. That was the result of a separate complaint by a candidate for the Town Council. The suspect was cited and released by MCSO pending a court appearance.
Tampering or vandalizing political signs is a Class 2 misdemeanor offense. Class 2 misdemeanors carry up to 4 months of jail time and $750 in fines.