vote signs

The Town Council has voted to reinstate enforcement of the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance for the Town of Fountain Hills. Early this year the newly elected Town Council voted to repeal the existing sign regulations to have them replaced with updated rules. However, in February the council reinstated the ordinance with the caveat that enforcement be limited related to temporary signs until the new ordinance was adopted.

Development Services Director John Wesley said that over the ensuing period staff encountered numerous situations that were difficult to determine the level of enforcement the council desired.