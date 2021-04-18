The discussion regarding the Town of Fountain Hills sign regulations continues with the Town Council session on Tuesday, April 20.
Staff will present information gathered following council direction regarding the use of temporary signs within the public right of way.
Research was conducted related to regulations in seven Arizona municipalities looking specifically at A-frame signs, post and board signs and yard signs.
Staff is seeking additional direction from the council with no specific action out of this session.
The council will consider a cooperative purchasing agreement with Southwest Slurry Seal for street pavement maintenance. The cooperative purchase is in conjunction with the Pinal County contract. This is a $400,000 contract.
The council will consider having the Town of Fountain Hills participate in the Arizona Thrives initiative through the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
Arizona Thrives is a program to improve the quality of life and economic well being of Arizonans. It is a coordinated effort by business, government and organizations to develop a path forward to a healthy economy. It is a clean air, clean energy initiative.
Staff will additionally continue its discussion related to bills in the Arizona State Legislature and their impact on local government.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will issue a “Restore Our Earth” proclamation in honor of Earth Day April 22. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer will make his monthly report to the council. Economic Development Director James Smith will present a review of the tourism and marketing efforts for the town for 2020/21.
The council agenda also includes a work session to discuss with possible action related to the proposed Community Services Parks, Recreation and Trail Master Plan.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public, however, social distancing and face covering rules are remain in effect at Town Hall.
The meeting agenda and information packet is posted to the Town of Fountain Hills website, fh.az.gov.