The Town of Fountain Hills received a $2 million federal grant for a sidewalk infill project along Palisades Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards, and along Saguaro Boulevard between Fountain Hills Boulevard and Colony Drive. This gap infill project includes the construction of a meandering 8-foot sidewalk, utility relocations, driveway improvements, roadway narrowing, pavement obliteration and restriping, retaining walls, landscape restoration and sign relocation.
“Thanks to this grant, and a small match from the Town, we can complete sidewalks along some of our busiest corridors,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “By using our funds wisely, we accomplish projects that help make our town more walkable for residents and visitors.”
The Town Council unanimously approved the Town’s matching funding for the grant at its April 5 regular session.
The federal grant for construction amounts to $2,026,477 (94.3%), with the Town’s match being $122,491 (5.7%). Additionally, staff applied for and was selected to receive $274,144 in unspent Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) closeout funding for design assistance. The grant funds from MAG will cover the majority of the design cost (94.3%), with the Town’s match being $16,571 (5.7%). There was also an additional review and administrative fee charged by ADOT for $30,000, bringing the Town’s contribution to $46,571 towards the design.
The multi-year sidewalk project is anticipated for completion by late 2025.