The Town Council came across a major bargain when it approved $46,571 for the design of a roughly $2 million sidewalk infill project at its May 4 regular session. The total design costs are estimated at $320,715.
The town is obtaining funding with a federal grant through the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) with project management by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Town staff applied for and received unspent MAG closeout funding for design assistance in the amount of $274,144. The town’s portion of the design cost is $16,571. The town will also pay $30,000 for an ADOT fee for design.
The federal grant for construction is $2,026,477 or 94.3 percent of the cost. The town’s matching portion amounts to $122,491 (5.7 percent). At the end of the day the town will pay $169,062 for its share of design and construction of the nearly $2.5 project.
The goal of the project is to eliminate sidewalk gaps along Saguaro Blvd. between Colony Drive and Fountain Hills Blvd., and along Palisades Blvd. between Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards. This includes both sides of the roadways.
In its report to the council staff stated it continuously looks for opportunities to improve the town’s network for all levels of transportation, including pedestrian, with a focus on safety.
Prior to incorporation most areas of Fountain Hills were constructed without sidewalks. This project will complete full street block sidewalk lengths, connect to existing pedestrian destinations (schools, parks, churches and commercial areas.
The project will include utility relocation, driveway improvements, roadway narrowing, pavement obliteration as well as restriping, retaining wall, landscape restoration and sign relocation.
According to Public Works Director Justin Weldy, the project scope includes eight-foot-wide sidewalks, and in some locations retaining walls up to eight feet in height.
This project will require less burden on the part of limited town staff, according to Weldy. He said ADOT will handle the RFPs for design and will manage the construction.
The council vote to approve the design costs was unanimous, 7-0.