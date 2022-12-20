The first phase of the sidewalk infill project is underway with completion anticipated by Jan. 13, 2023. This phase includes improvements on Saguaro Boulevard between Tower Drive and the Big O Tires (south of Rand Drive). The upgrades include new curbing, sidewalk, driveway replacements and asphalt placement. Motorists are urged to use alternative access to this area. Town officials ask the public’s patience for any inconvenience this project may cause during this improvement project.
As the area continues to grow and new development comes to the town, it is essential to have a clear vision for a transportation network that meets the needs of all users, according to an announcement from the Town. As part of the Town’s Active Transportation Plan, with input from residents and adopted by the Town Council in 2021, one of the Town's visions is for “Pedestrian Facilities: Improved/connected sidewalks (closing gaps), links to existing shared use paths, and accessible facilities.” This project aims to address those needs.