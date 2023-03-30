Fountain Hills Friends of the Library has announced the return of the annual shredding event for Fountain Hills and Rio Verde residents. On Saturday, April 1, stationed in the Fountain Hills Library parking lot, a shredding truck will open at 9 a.m. to receive paper and documents for shredding.
Residents will line up on El Lago Blvd. (East of La Montana), drive into the Library parking lot and wind around until they reach the shredder truck.
Volunteers will be there to help unload boxes/documents to be processed. Those planning to bring their documents for shredding should limit their collection load to three boxes.
The shredder does not accept manila folders, three-ringed binders, rubber-bands or hard clips, and those should be removed prior to loading.
Shredding will continue until the truck is full by around 11 a.m. Although there is no charge for this service, Friends of the Library will accept donations.