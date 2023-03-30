shred 1.JPG

Fountain Hills Friends of the Library has announced the return of the annual shredding event for Fountain Hills and Rio Verde residents. On Saturday, April 1, stationed in the Fountain Hills Library parking lot, a shredding truck will open at 9 a.m. to receive paper and documents for shredding.

Residents will line up on El Lago Blvd. (East of La Montana), drive into the Library parking lot and wind around until they reach the shredder truck.