A document shredding event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the Bashas’ shopping center, Palisades Blvd. at La Montana Drive.
The event will be done as a drive-up event. It would be best if boxes or bags are in the trunk of the vehicle for removal to be shredded.
There is a limit of five standard Bankers boxes. Those with more than five boxes will need to wait in line to unload five, then park aside to wait for a slowdown of traffic. Let the volunteer who unloads the boxes know that there are more boxes.
This event is free and sponsored by the following businesses: Whitestone Wright (Bashas’ center property management), Reliable Glass Repair and Replacement, Discount Air, Scorpios Mega Tactical, Service Master Water Damage, Midfirst Bank Fountain Hills, Le Baron Dry Cleaners,
Dee Harrison American Family Insurance, SMP Energy Solar Energy Co. Dan Morehead, Georgie’s Restaurant, Dr. Kaveh Karandish, Fountain Hills Medi-spa.