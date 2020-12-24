Volunteers from Fountain Hills Elks Club, RE/MAX Sun Properties and the community took 26 children shopping at Target for Christmas.
Safety precautions were taken to keep everyone safe, including masks and distancing. After the shopping trip, each child received a Santa lunch pack and a Bashas’ gift card. Four children were sick and unable to attend, so they were given gift cards to be used when they feel better.
The event was held Saturday, Dec. 12. Target, RE/MAX Sun Properties and Bashas’, along with the volunteers were thanked for their help making the shopping trip successful and fun for the children.