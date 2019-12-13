Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills, used his monthly report to the Town Council last week to highlight holiday shopping safety tips for residents.
Kratzer noted the following information:
*If possible, do shopping during daylight hours.
*Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
*Be aware of surroundings.
*Park as close as possible to the destination and avoid isolated parking spaces.
*Park in high visibility or well-lit areas of shopping centers.
*Set vehicle alarm.
*Avoid placing valuables or packages on the seat of the car. Secure items in the trunk or out of sight of anyone looking into the vehicle.
*Locate keys and have them ready ahead of returning to the vehicle. Looking for keys can cause a distraction.
*Keep a secure hold on bags, purses or parcels; do not place items on the vehicle while searching for keys.
*If you see anyone suspicious or vehicles parked nearby do not approach and wait until they leave. If possible, notify security and ask for an escort to the vehicle.
*Be aware of strangers approaching. Con artists may try to distract you with the intention of stealing money.
*Be cautious when using ATMs and be aware of surroundings.
*Keep track of all credit and bank cards and make sure they are accounted for.
*Use a credit monitoring service to ensure your information has not been compromised.
Kratzer also talked about the “Shop with a Cop” program, which MCSO is participating in. Deputies identify underprivileged kids from school or on patrol and invite them to participate. There are a limited number of slots for the program, which is funded by the Youth Assistance Foundation.
The child is provided with transportation and a gift card to shop for themselves or family members.
“It is great to see that these kids will spend the money on parents or siblings without thinking of themselves,” Kratzer said.
Deputies walk around the store escorting the child as they shop.