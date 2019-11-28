The busy holiday shopping season is about to begin and the Town of Fountain Hills wants to encourage residents to “Shop Local” for as many of their holiday gift purchases as possible.
Organizers state there are many benefits to shopping locally, many of which were highlighted in a 2017 Forbes Magazine story entitled, “5 Benefits of Shopping Locally on Small Business Saturday.” Some of the findings presented include:
*For every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 stays in the community.
*For every $10 million spent at local small businesses, 57 jobs are created in the community versus 14 jobs created by a major online retailer (all of which will be located elsewhere).
*Neighborhoods served by successful small businesses see home values increase 50 percent on average.
The report went on to state, “If your neighborhood is full of vibrant businesses, then the value of your neighborhood will increase as it becomes more desirable.”
In addition, for every $1,000 spent on taxable goods in Fountain Hills, $29 in sales taxes are collected that fund the quality of life that town residents have come to expect, including public safety, roads, the fountain, trails, parks, the Library and Community Center, as well as events and other services.
“Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 30, and we ask that you consider kicking off your shopping season by supporting our local small businesses that day,” said James Smith, Town of Fountain Hills Economic Development Director. “The Town also wants residents to be aware of and remember the economic impact that shopping local provides our businesses and the community not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.”
The Economic Development Division is promoting “Shop Local” campaigns to support small businesses and plans to implement enhanced efforts in this area in the upcoming year, Smith said.