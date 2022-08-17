MCSO logo

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sent its SWAT officers into a home on Dickens Court in Fountain Hills at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. They arrested a man suspected of firing shots in the same neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 8.

At that time deputies were called to the Dickens Court neighborhood where the suspect allegedly fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to his ex-girlfriend. He then ran down the street discharging a handgun. There were no injuries in that incident.