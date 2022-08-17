Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sent its SWAT officers into a home on Dickens Court in Fountain Hills at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. They arrested a man suspected of firing shots in the same neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 8.
At that time deputies were called to the Dickens Court neighborhood where the suspect allegedly fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to his ex-girlfriend. He then ran down the street discharging a handgun. There were no injuries in that incident.
Deputies learned that the suspect had returned to the Dickens Court address early Monday, Aug. 15. They responded and with the assistance of the SWAT team entered the home, where they located the suspect inside. He was arrested without incident.
He faces five felony charges all related to the weapons use. Those include discharging a firearm at a residential structure, discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure, discharging a firearm within city limits, prohibited possessor (convicted felon possessing a firearm) and reckless discharge of a deadly weapon.
The suspect was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge of a bike shop that occurred earlier this year.