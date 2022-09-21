The Planning and Zoning Commission appears unanimous in its support for a proposed live fire gun range at a gun shop on Shea Boulevard. However, they were equally unanimous in their rejection of a rezoning request to allow for it.
At its Sept. 12 regular meeting the commission voted to continue the item until November and directed staff to come back with a plan to allow the range within the existing C-1 zoning via zoning text amendment or special use permit (SUP) or another method.
Staff had anticipated concerns and recommended the commission not propose the zoning change. In his report to the commission, Senior Planner Farhad Tavassoli outlined the issues.
“While the proposed use as an indoor firing range will be designed in a manner to significantly reduce negative impacts, staff has concerns with the introduction of C-2 [zoning district] at this location…,” Tavassoli said. “[There is] potential for negative impacts should the business owner cease operations and landowners agree to a new tenant.
“C-2 allows for 24-hour establishments as well as building heights up to 40 feet. Staff believes neither of these conditions are appropriate for properties adjacent to the R1-43 [residential] zoning district, as they do not have adequate buffer or transition areas to large-lot single-family residential uses.”
The C-1 and CC zoning districts have the least intense usage and are generally established as a buffer separating residential zoning from other zoning districts. The uses are generally neighborhood retail and office use.
The zoning text amendment or SUP could be tailored to allow a gun range use within the C-1 zoning.
The retail gun shop is already being established at the site in the 17000 block of Shea Boulevard, east of Monterey Drive near SR87. Other businesses within the same plaza include a real estate office, insurance office, a health solutions business and offices for a construction and roofing company.
The proposed unit is 7,500 square feet with about half being improved as the retail shop. The remainder is slated for the gun range.
No one attended a public input session scheduled by the applicant, but staff did receive comments from an adjoining residential neighbor. They stated the purpose of C-1 zoning is to provide a quiet buffer from more intense commercial use. They believe the gun range could attract heavier traffic and noise.
“We want to keep our community quiet and free from unwanted attention,” they said in an email comment to Mayor Ginny Dickey.
In explaining the project to the commission, the applicant noted that the firing range would be for members and not open to the general public. They stated they wanted to be certain those using the range knew how to use weapons safely.
Construction would essentially provide for a concrete bunker within the four walls of the unit, which no noise should escape. It would be designed with a bullet trap to collect slug material for recycling. The range would have eight lanes and a range master on duty at all times while the range is open. It would operate on an eight-hour day-time schedule.
The proposal is expected to be ready for Council consideration in December or early next year.