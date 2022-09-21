town hall

The Planning and Zoning Commission appears unanimous in its support for a proposed live fire gun range at a gun shop on Shea Boulevard. However, they were equally unanimous in their rejection of a rezoning request to allow for it.

At its Sept. 12 regular meeting the commission voted to continue the item until November and directed staff to come back with a plan to allow the range within the existing C-1 zoning via zoning text amendment or special use permit (SUP) or another method.