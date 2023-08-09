Scam

Another round of phone scams has surfaced in Fountain Hills.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) District 7 in Fountain Hills is issuing an alert to citizens about ongoing scams involving suspects posing as MCSO employees. MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said they received a couple of reports on Aug. 7, and an additional call Aug. 8.

“We had one female victim scammed out of $500 by a person posing as an MCSO Lieutenant, using the name of Lt. Richard O’Conner,” Kratzer said. “The other calls were to our admin assistant letting us know someone is trying to pose as a deputy with MCSO, but the scams weren’t successful.”