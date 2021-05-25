UPDATE: McDowell Mountain Road has reopened
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle of a white pick-up truck seen in the area following a fatal hit-and-run collision on McDowell Mountain Road north of Fountain Hills.
The collision occurred just south of the entrance to McDowell Mountain Park between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25. A bicyclist was struck and sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but a witness reported seeing a truck stopped near the entrance to the park and two male subjects outside the vehicle attempting to make repairs to possible damage to the right front portion of the truck, possibly including the headlight, right front fender and grill.
The two male subjects were wearing lime green long-sleeved shirts.
Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this collision is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. Callers with information should refer to Sheriff’s Office Report IR21-015241.