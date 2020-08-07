Long-time Sheriff’s Office veteran Jerry Sheridan has widened his lead over his former boss, and long-time Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the race to represent the Republican Party for Maricopa County Sheriff on the November General Election ballot.
In the vote counts released by Maricopa County Elections on Thursday afternoon Sheridan had 149,958 votes, expanding his lead over Arpaio (145,868) by 4,090 votes.
Both Sheridan and Arpaio are Fountain Hills residents.
The race for a second Republican slot on the ballot for the Arizona House of Representatives remains tight as of the Thursday count. Joseph Chaplik (19,231) leads incumbent Jay Lawrence (18,608) by 623 votes, a margin that has remained essentially unchanged since Election Day.
These vote counts are still incomplete and remain unofficial.