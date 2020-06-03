A woman was transported to a Scottsdale trauma center after receiving life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Shea Blvd. at Eagle Mountain Parkway in Fountain Hills on Friday, May 29.
The vehicle was eastbound on Shea when the driver apparently lost control and careened onto its side and into a retaining wall along Eagle Mountain.
The driver was removed from the wreck by firefighters using heavy extrication tools and taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office called its Vehicular Crimes Unit to the scene to investigate, causing eastbound traffic restrictions on Shea for several hours.
There was no update on the condition of the driver as of Monday morning.