When people learned that the Town Council would be considering an $116,000 expenditure for a design concept report for a Shea Blvd. widening project through Fountain Hills, it left many scratching their head.
Councilman David Spelich said he was asked by several people quite bluntly, “are you insane?”
Many believe that with the town’s tight budget there must be better ways to spend that kind of money, even on other street-related projects.
As with most matters concerning municipal financing, the situation is not as simple as it may first appear. Town Manager Grady Miller outlined the specifics for the Town Council at its regular session on Feb. 18.
*The money in question is a portion of the town’s share of a transportation sales tax approved by voters in 2004 (Prop 400).
*The money must be used for design of regional transportation projects (roads of regional significance). It is not enough for construction.
*If not used, the money will be lost and the town may not be taken seriously when it comes to seeking a share of such funding in the future.
*Maricopa Association of Governments will reimburse the town 70 percent of the cost, leaving the cost to the town $40,000 from its capital fund.
*This is a portion of a long-term plan. While it might not seem so now, MAG is projecting that by 2045 the expansion of Shea Blvd. to three lanes each direction will be necessary.
Miller also explained that plans are in the works to ask voters to reauthorize the half-cent transportation sales tax. The recession resulted in collections that were far below projections to complete the entire program.
The plan calls for the widening of Shea Blvd. to three lanes in both directions, from the Beeline Highway to the Scottsdale city line. A good portion is done, but the remaining work is in the eastbound lanes between Palisades Blvd. and Technology Drive, and westbound between Technology and Fountain Hills Blvd. The construction would add the third lane and a bike lane.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that the town has been able to do work on an ongoing basis that will substantially reduce the cost of construction when the time comes. The town has used fill material from various projects in recent years to expand the shoulder within the area slated for widening. It often came from private projects looking to dispose of cut material and was provided to the town at little to no cost. Weldy said the fill has been put in place and compacted.
The council did approve the professional services agreement with the engineering firm of Kimley-Horn in the amount of $115,778 for the design concept report. The vote was unanimous.
The council tabled a second part of the Kimley-Horn agreement which was a concept design for elimination of the frontage road along Saguaro Blvd. between Colony and Panorama drives.
This is a project that requires close cooperation with property owners, including their financial participation.
Councilman Art Tolis was part of a group of town officials who met with the property owners. He said he is not satisfied there is a consensus among the stakeholders to go forward.
The cost of that study, which will not go forward, was $41,675.