Memorial services for former Mayor Sharon Morgan will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills.
Morgan passed away on Dec. 16. She served as the first female mayor of Fountain Hills from 1998 through 2002.
With a large turnout expected for the services the Presbyterian Church is allowing its parking lot for the service as the one at Shepherd of the Hills is expected to fill up in a hurry. There will be a shuttle running from that church to SOTH beginning at 10:15 a.m. It will make trips back both after the service and the reception.
The Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 Fountain Hills Blvd., across from Shepherd of the Hills.