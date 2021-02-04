The Town Council has approved the purchase of a shade structure to cover playground equipment at Four Peaks Park at a cost of $121,000.
The council voted unanimously at its Jan. 19 regular session to approve the project.
In her staff report to the council, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said such a structure will help extend the life of the playground equipment and allow for greater use during hot weather.
The planned structure would cover an area 64 feet by 102 feet and offer shade to all of the equipment except for the zip line. The cover provides for 98 percent UV protection and has a 10-year warranty on the shade fabric. In response to a question from Councilwoman Peggy McMahon, Town Manager Grady Miller said future replacement costs would include only the shade fabric, as the structure would be in place.
The shade structure is being purchased through a cooperative purchase agreement the Town has with Shade N’ Net. The cost is included in the Town of Fountain Hills 20/21 fiscal year capital improvement budget for Four Peaks Park improvements.
The contract is not to exceed the $121,000, which included a 10-percent contingency for unforeseen costs.