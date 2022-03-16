At a brief dedication on Monday, Feb. 28, the Town of Fountain Hills thanked ADOG for its partnership and assistance in the installation of three new shade structures for the Dog Park at Desert Vista Park.
ADOG, which is not affiliated with the Town, was able to raise $27,000 with the help of an anonymous benefactor. The fundraising and construction took place over the past year and the new structures now provide relief from the sun for dogs and their owners while they visit the park.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said ADOG has been a great partner for the Town, providing some oversight and maintenance help with the dog park as well as funds for other amenities for the facility.