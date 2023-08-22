The Library is holding a regular schedule of events throughout the month. September is also Self Care Month, so the community is invited to pick up self care kits at the library while supplies last.
An up-to-date list of events can be found on its website, mcldaz.org/locations/fountainhills, by clicking “Browse Events.” As always, each week’s schedule is subject to change.
Activities are scheduled as follows:
*All libraries closed for the Labor Day holiday.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*12-4 p.m., Maricopa County Public Health COVID and Flu vaccine event.
*10 a.m., Time for Preschoolers.
*1 p.m., Simple Crafts for Adults - Paint-By-Numbers.
*5 p.m., Guided Meditation.
*2:30 p.m., Readers’ Roundtable Book Club.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*1 p.m., Teen Craft Club.
*10 a.m., Time for Preschoolers.
*1 p.m., Take Time to MediCARE about Your Health.
*4 p.m., Family Flourish.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*1 p.m., Inside the Lines-Adult Coloring.
*10 a.m., Time for Preschoolers.
*5 p.m., Guided Meditation.
*10 a.m., Time for Toddlers.
*11:30 a.m., So Many Ancestors...So Little Time. Exploring Genealogy.
*1 p.m., Discovery Station - Desert Animals.
The Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. They are open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sunday.