Anniversaries are always a time of memory and reflection.
Organizations have a similar romance in their reflection. How did we begin? Who was involved? What were our milestones? Where are we now?
Fountain Hills Senior Services, Inc., marks its 30-year anniversary as the Town celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fountain.
Senior Services, Inc., began with fulfilling the simple and essential need for home delivered meals.
In July 1990, interim Councilmember Marti Lemieux was contacted by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce seeking assistance for two people needing meals delivered to their homes due to illness. This call was the catalyst leading Lemieux on a journey leading to the birth of Home Delivered Meals.
Over the next three months Lemieux spent countless hours contacting multiple agencies in an attempt to extend their programs to Fountain Hills but without success. She then explored the possibility of starting a Fountain Hills program by searching for a meal provider.
Life Care Center of Scottsdale agreed to help with the Fountain Hills program with the stipulation that trays and delivery people be provided. After reaching out to churches, service organizations and advertising in The Times for delivery volunteers, Mary Piper contacted Lemieux in August and offered to coordinate the meal deliveries.
After receiving the first contract for service, Lemieux met with Town Manager Paul Nordin on Oct. 2, 1990, seeking council approval to participate in the new program and sign the contract.
The Town Council approved the contract Oct. 18 and agreed to fund the purchase of trays necessary to comply and fulfill the terms of the contract with Life Care. The following day Joyce Beischel offered to coordinate the volunteers and the first locally sponsored Home Delivered Meals were delivered on Oct. 20.
This grass roots program nurtured by Lemieux was the origin of what eventually became Senior Services, Inc., led by John O’Flynn and included Hank Lickman, Walt Dunne and Joseph Skehen to promote and support senior activities in Fountain Hills. In 1992 Jerry Miles stepped in to do the legal work to establish a non-profit organization, Senior Services of Fountain Hills, Inc.
Soon, Senior Services, Inc., was in full swing, offering bingo, the Technology Learning Center and many activities and programs. Since the first meal was delivered, every day of the year (holidays included), countless volunteers have delivered meals to residents in need of a little help. Since records began to be kept in 2004, over 100,000 meals have been served in Fountain Hills and are currently provided by Fountain View Village.
Original board members included President O’Flynn, Vice President Peg Tibbetts, Treasurer Mary E Piper, Secretary Jackie Miles and directors Nan Caraway, Lynn Hughes, Mary Marsh, Sharon Morgan, Fred Powrie and Stuart Shoob.
In 2004 Senior Services Foundation was formed to support Senior Services, Inc., financially. Today’s foundation board includes President Bob Thomson, Treasurer Paul Smith, Secretary Debbie Skehen and members Jerry Miles, Jackie Miles and Dan Kuchan.
The foundation continues to support Senior Services, Inc., through matching grants assisting the Community Garden, Fountain Hills Theater, A-Dog, Munch and Music, Veteran’s Memorial, School Mentoring, The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum, Honor Flight, I Love Fountain Hills and “New Adventures,” which provides event transportation to entertainment for seniors in Fountain Hills.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Senior Services, Inc., will officially introduce its new name, “Encore!” and its tagline, “Encore…for more!”
The current board includes President Lynn Strang, Vice President Debbie Skehen, Treasurer Rose Gonsoulin, Secretary Don Doty and members Cassie Hansen, Gail Pape, Klaus Schadle, Jay Schlum, Dana Thornton and Linda Winters.
The Encore board will host a private champagne reception at the Community Center Thursday, Feb. 13. The event is sponsored by Fountain View Village to honor the spirit of generosity and love of community that continues to make Fountain Hills a wonderful place to live. For more information, visit encoreformore.org.