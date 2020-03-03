The Fountain Hills Activity Center is hosting a Senior Prom (Course #4628) on Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center.
Relive the excitement of the senior prom. Join a fun-filled evening for all ages. DJ Ed will play hits from the 50s to the present.
Pull out that old prom dress and join in the competition to be crowned king and queen. Light refreshments provided and a cash bar will be available.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. There is a $5 fee per adult. Teens and youth are free but they must be pre-registered and accompanied by an adult. Contact the Fountain Hills Activity Center at 480-816-5220 to register.