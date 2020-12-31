Residents at MorningStar Senior Living are getting closer to being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Numerous calls to Fountain View Village officials by The Times were not returned. It is assumed the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks for Fountain View Village residents as well, but details were not available.
The Times also reached out to residents at Fountain View Village for input, but they did not have information about the vaccinations and declined to be quoted for the story.
The vaccine is being made available to MorningStar residents and staff in its 27 communities across nine states, including the facility in Fountain Hills.
MorningStar has enrolled in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program, available through partnerships with Walgreen and CVS Pharmacies. Residents and staff in senior communities are prioritized in receiving the inoculation. MorningStar is strongly encouraging residents and staff to take the free inoculation.
The reported efficacy of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is said to be 94 percent, consistent in adults across age, gender, race and ethnicity. CVS will disseminate the vaccine in MorningStar in Fountain Hills. The pharmacy is responsible for coordinating logistics, ordering vaccines and associated supplies, ensuring the vaccine is stored at correct temperatures and adhering to testing requirements for its administering staff.
The two approved vaccines each are administered as a two-shot series, 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine, and 28 days apart for Moderna’s shot. The .3 ml injection is given in the arm. As with many vaccines, side effects – if any – could include light flu symptoms, low-grade fever and soreness at the injection site.
Infection control protocols, including mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing will remain in place at MorningStar until further notice.
Alexis Martini, COO of MorningStar, expressed gratitude to the staff who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the residents during the global pandemic.
“We are deeply grateful to our staff who have endured unprecedented demands and displayed unwavering dedication to our residents during this public health crisis,” Martini said. “As the vaccination process is rolled out over a period of weeks, we ask for the continued patience of the residents and their families. We are coming out of a supremely challenging time, both physically and emotionally, but real help is on the horizon.”