Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in locating a man reported missing and was last seen in the area of Camp Creek Wash in Tonto National Forest north of the Verde Communities.
Jesus Rodriguez is a 34-year-old Hispanic man about 5-feet, 6-inches in height, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Rodriguez was last seen Sunday, Dec. 20 on Forest Road 388 near Camp Creek. He was wearing a teal T-shirt with the text “Fine$$e University,” gray jeans and white and black Nike shoes.
Jesus’ vehicle was stuck, and a group of men riding dirt bikes assisted him in freeing it so he could go on his way. On Thursday, Dec. 24, the vehicle was located just over a mile away parked along the side of the same Forest Road with no signs of Jesus.
MCSO is requesting the assistance of any off-highway vehicle operators that may have been in the area between Sunday the 20th and Thursday, the 24th and saw Jose and know of his whereabouts. The area in question is Camp Creek Wash between Bartlett Dam Road and Rio Verde Drive in the Tonto National Forest. GPS N 33.8168, W 111.7451
Contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477) with any information regarding this case.