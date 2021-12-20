The Town Council has approved a public art sculpture to be installed at the site of the Casas Del Lago Apartments, 16655 El Lago Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
The 23-unit complex is under construction and the developer proposed a limestone sculpture to be installed to comply with the Town’s public art requirement for commercial development.
The sculpture is the creation of artist Luigi Cantone and is entitled “Movimento Organico.” When installed on a site at El Lago and Verde River Drive, the sculpture will be 7-feet, 7-inches in height including base structure.
The estimated $29,800 value of the finished art and installation cost is consistent with the town’s requirement of 3/4% of the project’s construction costs estimated at $3.5 million.