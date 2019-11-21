Fountain Hills Brownie Girl Scout Troop #4333 needs the communities help to make Blessing Bags for the homeless, veterans and the less fortunate. A Blessing Bag is a small assortment of basic toiletries, snacks and life essentials in a Ziploc bag, given to those in need. The scouts’ goal is to deliver them in the middle of December.
The second graders have organized this service project in order to complete their Brownie Quest Journey Award. Girl Scouts travel along two colorful trails in the “Quest” book, inspiring them to own a Take Action project. One trail they enjoy on their own and one they explore with their Girl Scout troop.
Drop off donation items through Dec. 1 at the following locations: Fountain Hills Fire Station 822 at 16426 E. Palisades Blvd.; IMPACT Jiu Jitsu at 11010 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 105, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Fountain Hills Community Center at 13001 N. La Montana Dr., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A wish list of items needed for the Blessing Bags are: gallon Ziploc bags, bottled water, Band-Aids, wet ones, hand sanitizer, washcloths, travel sized first aid kits, instant oatmeal packs, granola/energy bars, tuna/cracker packs, trail mix/peanuts, instant drink mixes (coffee, hot cocoa, cider), jerky packs, personal hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, hair ties, comb or brush), chap stick, sunblock, feminine products, hand lotion, mints, socks and Kleenex.
“Any and all donations are greatly appreciated,” said Girl Scout Troop leader, Emilie Lettieri. “ Thank you in advance for your generosity.”