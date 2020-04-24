Covid-19 has impacted the nation, state and local community. Public health officials emphasize that maintaining six feet of social-distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. Additionally, they are advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
Fountain Hills Girl Scouts believe people in their community may need help getting masks. They are making facemasks for any individual in Fountain Hills needing one until their supplies run out. Finished facemasks may come in waves as they are completed. Call FHGS neighborhood manager Nita Blose at 480-296-3101 to place an order and arrange for drop off.
Blose notes that the facemasks are free.
“Should you want to pay it forward to others in need, Girl Scouts are collecting non-perishable food items to donate to Extended Hands Food Bank,” she added. “If interested in helping our local food bank, have your items ready when Girl Scouts drop off the facemasks to your front porch. In order to adhere to social distancing, they will not be handing them out person to person.”
Blose said they can currently provide one mask per person.
“Our intent was to give each person two masks each; one for washing while the other is available to wear.” Blose said. “Unfortunately, due to delay in elastic supplies arriving, we will only be able to give one per person to start with.”
Blose said everyone got involved. Younger troops donated supplies (material, interfacing, pipe cleaners, thread and elastic); older Girl Scouts (Cadette troop #2302, Senior Troop #345, Ambassador troops #2664 and #1177) cut 6”x9” material panels and 7” elastic strips; and leaders sewed the actual facemasks.
“I am very proud of our Girl Scouts and their commitment to making a difference in their community.” Blose said.