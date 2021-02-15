After discussing wants versus needs and the plight of homeless families, Girl Scouts from Daisy Troop #3137 decided to take action and organize a drive to collect items in support of UMOM in Phoenix. They also have pledged a third of their cookie profits to purchase hygiene supplies to donate.
“Their goal is to collect items that will support families, single women, military veteran families and youth living at the shelter,” said Troop Leader Jessica Burton, who is working with co-leader Katie Hermie to make this endeavor a success.
UMOM provides shelter, housing and services for nearly 800 individuals experiencing homelessness – 155 families, 130 single women and 60 youth. Their mission is to prevent and end homelessness with innovative strategies and housing solutions that meet the unique needs of each family and individual – giving them a chance to turn their lives around.
A suggested general wish list for this donation drive is hygiene items, cleaning items, infant care, non-perishable food and bottled water. For a more detailed list, contact Burton at 602-501-5037 or send an email to GSTroop3137@gmail.com.
Drop off locations have been set up at the Fountain Hills Community Center and The Fountains United Methodist Church. For those who would like to support the Girl Scouts’ UMOM drive but have no way of dropping off items, contact Burton at the number or email address listed above. The drive is ongoing and ends on Feb. 28.